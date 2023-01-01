50 Saudi riyals to Ethiopian birrs

Convert SAR to ETB at the real exchange rate

50 sar
748.50 etb

1.00000 SAR = 14.96990 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ethiopian Birr
1 SAR14.96990 ETB
5 SAR74.84950 ETB
10 SAR149.69900 ETB
20 SAR299.39800 ETB
50 SAR748.49500 ETB
100 SAR1496.99000 ETB
250 SAR3742.47500 ETB
500 SAR7484.95000 ETB
1000 SAR14969.90000 ETB
2000 SAR29939.80000 ETB
5000 SAR74849.50000 ETB
10000 SAR149699.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Saudi Riyal
1 ETB0.06680 SAR
5 ETB0.33400 SAR
10 ETB0.66801 SAR
20 ETB1.33602 SAR
50 ETB3.34004 SAR
100 ETB6.68008 SAR
250 ETB16.70020 SAR
500 ETB33.40040 SAR
1000 ETB66.80080 SAR
2000 ETB133.60160 SAR
5000 ETB334.00400 SAR
10000 ETB668.00800 SAR