Ethiopian birr to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Saudi riyals is currently 0.065 today, reflecting a -0.064% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.110% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 0.066 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.065 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.254% decrease in value.