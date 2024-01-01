Convert ETB to PHP at the real exchange rate

Ethiopian birrs to Philippine pesos today

1,000 etb
1,020.19 php

Br1.000 ETB = ₱1.020 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07789.9621.4791.6270.96420.298
1 GBP1.18511.276106.6481.7531.9291.14324.063
1 USD0.9290.783183.5571.3741.5110.89518.853
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birr

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Philippine Peso
1 ETB1,02019 PHP
5 ETB5,10095 PHP
10 ETB10,20190 PHP
20 ETB20,40380 PHP
50 ETB51,00950 PHP
100 ETB102,01900 PHP
250 ETB255,04750 PHP
500 ETB510,09500 PHP
1000 ETB1.020,19000 PHP
2000 ETB2.040,38000 PHP
5000 ETB5.100,95000 PHP
10000 ETB10.201,90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 PHP0,98021 ETB
5 PHP4,90104 ETB
10 PHP9,80208 ETB
20 PHP19,60416 ETB
50 PHP49,01040 ETB
100 PHP98,02080 ETB
250 PHP245,05200 ETB
500 PHP490,10400 ETB
1000 PHP980,20800 ETB
2000 PHP1.960,41600 ETB
5000 PHP4.901,04000 ETB
10000 PHP9.802,08000 ETB