Convert PHP to ETB at the real exchange rate

2,000 Philippine pesos to Ethiopian birrs

2,000 php
1,960.93 etb

₱1.000 PHP = Br0.9805 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7821,370.95156.8257.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57999.053114.2835.276
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,482.55169.597.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521913.258104.4694.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 PHP0,98047 ETB
5 PHP4,90233 ETB
10 PHP9,80466 ETB
20 PHP19,60932 ETB
50 PHP49,02330 ETB
100 PHP98,04660 ETB
250 PHP245,11650 ETB
500 PHP490,23300 ETB
1000 PHP980,46600 ETB
2000 PHP1.960,93200 ETB
5000 PHP4.902,33000 ETB
10000 PHP9.804,66000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Philippine Peso
1 ETB1,01992 PHP
5 ETB5,09960 PHP
10 ETB10,19920 PHP
20 ETB20,39840 PHP
50 ETB50,99600 PHP
100 ETB101,99200 PHP
250 ETB254,98000 PHP
500 ETB509,96000 PHP
1000 ETB1.019,92000 PHP
2000 ETB2.039,84000 PHP
5000 ETB5.099,60000 PHP
10000 ETB10.199,20000 PHP