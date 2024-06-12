Ethiopian birr to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Philippine pesos is currently 1,020 today, reflecting a -0.346% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.471% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1,025 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,020 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.289% decrease in value.