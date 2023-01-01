250 Ethiopian birrs to Hungarian forints

Convert ETB to HUF at the real exchange rate

250 etb
1541 huf

1.00000 ETB = 6.16495 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670851.105191.97221.461831.61860.92897518.7106
1 GBP1.1532911.2745106.0711.685911.866721.0713821.5787
1 USD0.90490.784621183.22521.32281.464660.840616.9311
1 INR0.01087290.009427690.012015610.01589420.01759880.01010030.203437

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Hungarian Forint
1 ETB6.16495 HUF
5 ETB30.82475 HUF
10 ETB61.64950 HUF
20 ETB123.29900 HUF
50 ETB308.24750 HUF
100 ETB616.49500 HUF
250 ETB1541.23750 HUF
500 ETB3082.47500 HUF
1000 ETB6164.95000 HUF
2000 ETB12329.90000 HUF
5000 ETB30824.75000 HUF
10000 ETB61649.50000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ethiopian Birr
2000 HUF324.41400 ETB
5000 HUF811.03500 ETB
10000 HUF1622.07000 ETB
15000 HUF2433.10500 ETB
20000 HUF3244.14000 ETB
30000 HUF4866.21000 ETB
40000 HUF6488.28000 ETB
50000 HUF8110.35000 ETB
60000 HUF9732.42000 ETB
100000 HUF16220.70000 ETB
150000 HUF24331.05000 ETB
200000 HUF32441.40000 ETB