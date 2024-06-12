Ethiopian birr to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Hungarian forints is currently 6,396 today, reflecting a -0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 1.322% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 6,421 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 6,218 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.764% increase in value.