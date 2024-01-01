Convert ETB to GHS at the real exchange rate

Ethiopian birrs to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 etb
248.09 ghs

Br1.000 ETB = GH¢0.2481 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ETB0,24809 GHS
5 ETB1,24044 GHS
10 ETB2,48087 GHS
20 ETB4,96174 GHS
50 ETB12,40435 GHS
100 ETB24,80870 GHS
250 ETB62,02175 GHS
500 ETB124,04350 GHS
1000 ETB248,08700 GHS
2000 ETB496,17400 GHS
5000 ETB1.240,43500 GHS
10000 ETB2.480,87000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ethiopian Birr
1 GHS4,03085 ETB
5 GHS20,15425 ETB
10 GHS40,30850 ETB
20 GHS80,61700 ETB
50 GHS201,54250 ETB
100 GHS403,08500 ETB
250 GHS1.007,71250 ETB
500 GHS2.015,42500 ETB
1000 GHS4.030,85000 ETB
2000 GHS8.061,70000 ETB
5000 GHS20.154,25000 ETB
10000 GHS40.308,50000 ETB