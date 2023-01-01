100 Ethiopian birrs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert ETB to GHS at the real exchange rate

100 etb
20,74 ghs

1.00000 ETB = 0.20735 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867121.1053592.00681.462541.61920.9290218.7138
1 GBP1.1532411.2747106.1031.686621.867281.0713921.5809
1 USD0.904750.784498183.23771.323151.464880.840516.9302
1 INR0.01086880.00942480.012013810.0158960.01759880.01009760.203396

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ETB0.20735 GHS
5 ETB1.03676 GHS
10 ETB2.07352 GHS
20 ETB4.14704 GHS
50 ETB10.36760 GHS
100 ETB20.73520 GHS
250 ETB51.83800 GHS
500 ETB103.67600 GHS
1000 ETB207.35200 GHS
2000 ETB414.70400 GHS
5000 ETB1036.76000 GHS
10000 ETB2073.52000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ethiopian Birr
1 GHS4.82271 ETB
5 GHS24.11355 ETB
10 GHS48.22710 ETB
20 GHS96.45420 ETB
50 GHS241.13550 ETB
100 GHS482.27100 ETB
250 GHS1205.67750 ETB
500 GHS2411.35500 ETB
1000 GHS4822.71000 ETB
2000 GHS9645.42000 ETB
5000 GHS24113.55000 ETB
10000 GHS48227.10000 ETB