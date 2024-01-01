Ethiopian birrs to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert ETB to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
63.99 aed

Br1.000 ETB = د.إ0.06399 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ETB0,06399 AED
5 ETB0,31995 AED
10 ETB0,63990 AED
20 ETB1,27981 AED
50 ETB3,19952 AED
100 ETB6,39903 AED
250 ETB15,99758 AED
500 ETB31,99515 AED
1000 ETB63,99030 AED
2000 ETB127,98060 AED
5000 ETB319,95150 AED
10000 ETB639,90300 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ethiopian Birr
1 AED15,62740 ETB
5 AED78,13700 ETB
10 AED156,27400 ETB
20 AED312,54800 ETB
50 AED781,37000 ETB
100 AED1.562,74000 ETB
250 AED3.906,85000 ETB
500 AED7.813,70000 ETB
1000 AED15.627,40000 ETB
2000 AED31.254,80000 ETB
5000 AED78.137,00000 ETB
10000 AED156.274,00000 ETB