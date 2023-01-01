100 Ethiopian birrs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert ETB to AED at the real exchange rate

100 etb
6.54 aed

1.00000 ETB = 0.06543 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867271.1065592.09381.461751.61930.92881518.7123
1 GBP1.1530411.27595106.1921.685531.86721.0709621.577
1 USD0.90370.78373183.22611.3211.463380.8393516.9105
1 INR0.01085850.009416870.012015510.01587240.01758320.01008520.203187

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ETB0.06543 AED
5 ETB0.32713 AED
10 ETB0.65426 AED
20 ETB1.30851 AED
50 ETB3.27128 AED
100 ETB6.54256 AED
250 ETB16.35640 AED
500 ETB32.71280 AED
1000 ETB65.42560 AED
2000 ETB130.85120 AED
5000 ETB327.12800 AED
10000 ETB654.25600 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ethiopian Birr
1 AED15.28450 ETB
5 AED76.42250 ETB
10 AED152.84500 ETB
20 AED305.69000 ETB
50 AED764.22500 ETB
100 AED1528.45000 ETB
250 AED3821.12500 ETB
500 AED7642.25000 ETB
1000 AED15284.50000 ETB
2000 AED30569.00000 ETB
5000 AED76422.50000 ETB
10000 AED152845.00000 ETB