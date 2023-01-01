50 Egyptian pounds to Myanmar kyats

Convert EGP to MMK at the real exchange rate

50 egp
3399.47 mmk

1.00000 EGP = 67.98930 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.90461.320250.7850221.4663883.23483.6727529.5739
1 EUR1.1054511.459470.867811.6210192.01194.0600432.6925
1 CAD0.7574320.6851810.5946011.1106963.04472.7818622.4002
1 GBP1.273851.152331.681811.86795106.0294.6785337.6727

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Myanma Kyat
1 EGP67.98930 MMK
5 EGP339.94650 MMK
10 EGP679.89300 MMK
20 EGP1359.78600 MMK
50 EGP3399.46500 MMK
100 EGP6798.93000 MMK
250 EGP16997.32500 MMK
500 EGP33994.65000 MMK
1000 EGP67989.30000 MMK
2000 EGP135978.60000 MMK
5000 EGP339946.50000 MMK
10000 EGP679893.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Egyptian Pound
1 MMK0.01471 EGP
5 MMK0.07354 EGP
10 MMK0.14708 EGP
20 MMK0.29416 EGP
50 MMK0.73541 EGP
100 MMK1.47082 EGP
250 MMK3.67705 EGP
500 MMK7.35410 EGP
1000 MMK14.70820 EGP
2000 MMK29.41640 EGP
5000 MMK73.54100 EGP
10000 MMK147.08200 EGP