5 Egyptian pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert EGP to FKP at the real exchange rate

5 egp
0.13 fkp

1.00000 EGP = 0.02538 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868471.107492.14181.461881.622450.92690518.7179
1 GBP1.1514511.27515106.0991.683331.868211.0672821.5534
1 USD0.903050.784221183.20551.32011.465090.8369516.9026
1 INR0.01085280.009425120.012018410.01586550.01760810.01005880.203143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 EGP0.02538 FKP
5 EGP0.12692 FKP
10 EGP0.25384 FKP
20 EGP0.50769 FKP
50 EGP1.26923 FKP
100 EGP2.53845 FKP
250 EGP6.34612 FKP
500 EGP12.69225 FKP
1000 EGP25.38450 FKP
2000 EGP50.76900 FKP
5000 EGP126.92250 FKP
10000 EGP253.84500 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 FKP39.39410 EGP
5 FKP196.97050 EGP
10 FKP393.94100 EGP
20 FKP787.88200 EGP
50 FKP1969.70500 EGP
100 FKP3939.41000 EGP
250 FKP9848.52500 EGP
500 FKP19697.05000 EGP
1000 FKP39394.10000 EGP
2000 FKP78788.20000 EGP
5000 FKP196970.50000 EGP
10000 FKP393941.00000 EGP