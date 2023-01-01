5000 Algerian dinars to Pakistani rupees

Convert DZD to PKR at the real exchange rate

5000 dzd
10504.20 pkr

1.00000 DZD = 2.10084 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8688251.1050591.94541.465351.629150.92862518.7041
1 GBP1.1509811.27185105.8241.686541.875061.0688321.5273
1 USD0.904950.786256183.20471.326051.474270.8403516.926
1 INR0.0108760.009449660.012018610.01593720.01771860.01009980.203426

How to convert Algerian dinars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 DZD2.10084 PKR
5 DZD10.50420 PKR
10 DZD21.00840 PKR
20 DZD42.01680 PKR
50 DZD105.04200 PKR
100 DZD210.08400 PKR
250 DZD525.21000 PKR
500 DZD1050.42000 PKR
1000 DZD2100.84000 PKR
2000 DZD4201.68000 PKR
5000 DZD10504.20000 PKR
10000 DZD21008.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 PKR0.47600 DZD
5 PKR2.38000 DZD
10 PKR4.76000 DZD
20 PKR9.52000 DZD
50 PKR23.80000 DZD
100 PKR47.60000 DZD
250 PKR119.00000 DZD
500 PKR238.00000 DZD
1000 PKR476.00000 DZD
2000 PKR952.00000 DZD
5000 PKR2380.00000 DZD
10000 PKR4760.00000 DZD