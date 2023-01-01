500 Algerian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert DZD to MYR at the real exchange rate

500 dzd
17.10 myr

1.00000 DZD = 0.03420 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689851.1050591.94911.465081.628550.9275618.7153
1 GBP1.1507711.27165105.8121.685951.874071.0674121.5369
1 USD0.904950.78638183.20811.32581.473730.839416.9362
1 INR0.01087560.009450760.012018110.01593350.01771140.0100880.20354

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DZD0.03420 MYR
5 DZD0.17099 MYR
10 DZD0.34197 MYR
20 DZD0.68395 MYR
50 DZD1.70986 MYR
100 DZD3.41973 MYR
250 DZD8.54932 MYR
500 DZD17.09865 MYR
1000 DZD34.19730 MYR
2000 DZD68.39460 MYR
5000 DZD170.98650 MYR
10000 DZD341.97300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Algerian Dinar
1 MYR29.24210 DZD
5 MYR146.21050 DZD
10 MYR292.42100 DZD
20 MYR584.84200 DZD
50 MYR1462.10500 DZD
100 MYR2924.21000 DZD
250 MYR7310.52500 DZD
500 MYR14621.05000 DZD
1000 MYR29242.10000 DZD
2000 MYR58484.20000 DZD
5000 MYR146210.50000 DZD
10000 MYR292421.00000 DZD