5 Algerian dinars to British pounds sterling

Convert DZD to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
0.03 gbp

1.00000 DZD = 0.00585 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
1 EUR10.86931.105791.98081.465331.627350.9262918.7398
1 GBP1.1503511.27195105.8111.685651.872031.0655621.5575
1 USD0.90440.786194183.18781.325251.471780.8377516.9484
1 INR0.01087180.009450840.01202110.01593080.01769220.01007060.203737

How to convert Algerian dinars to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 DZD0.00585 GBP
5 DZD0.02927 GBP
10 DZD0.05853 GBP
20 DZD0.11706 GBP
50 DZD0.29266 GBP
100 DZD0.58532 GBP
250 DZD1.46331 GBP
500 DZD2.92661 GBP
1000 DZD5.85323 GBP
2000 DZD11.70646 GBP
5000 DZD29.26615 GBP
10000 DZD58.53230 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Algerian Dinar
1 GBP170.84600 DZD
5 GBP854.23000 DZD
10 GBP1708.46000 DZD
20 GBP3416.92000 DZD
50 GBP8542.30000 DZD
100 GBP17084.60000 DZD
250 GBP42711.50000 DZD
500 GBP85423.00000 DZD
1000 GBP170846.00000 DZD
2000 GBP341692.00000 DZD
5000 GBP854230.00000 DZD
10000 GBP1708460.00000 DZD