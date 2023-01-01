20 Algerian dinars to Euros

Convert DZD to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
0.13 eur

1.00000 DZD = 0.00674 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Euro
1 DZD0.00674 EUR
5 DZD0.03372 EUR
10 DZD0.06743 EUR
20 DZD0.13487 EUR
50 DZD0.33716 EUR
100 DZD0.67433 EUR
250 DZD1.68582 EUR
500 DZD3.37163 EUR
1000 DZD6.74326 EUR
2000 DZD13.48652 EUR
5000 DZD33.71630 EUR
10000 DZD67.43260 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Algerian Dinar
1 EUR148.29600 DZD
5 EUR741.48000 DZD
10 EUR1482.96000 DZD
20 EUR2965.92000 DZD
50 EUR7414.80000 DZD
100 EUR14829.60000 DZD
250 EUR37074.00000 DZD
500 EUR74148.00000 DZD
1000 EUR148296.00000 DZD
2000 EUR296592.00000 DZD
5000 EUR741480.00000 DZD
10000 EUR1482960.00000 DZD