1.00000 DOP = 0.02536 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Australian Dollar
1 DOP0.02536 AUD
5 DOP0.12679 AUD
10 DOP0.25358 AUD
20 DOP0.50715 AUD
50 DOP1.26788 AUD
100 DOP2.53577 AUD
250 DOP6.33943 AUD
500 DOP12.67885 AUD
1000 DOP25.35770 AUD
2000 DOP50.71540 AUD
5000 DOP126.78850 AUD
10000 DOP253.57700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 AUD39.43580 DOP
5 AUD197.17900 DOP
10 AUD394.35800 DOP
20 AUD788.71600 DOP
50 AUD1971.79000 DOP
100 AUD3943.58000 DOP
250 AUD9858.95000 DOP
500 AUD19717.90000 DOP
1000 AUD39435.80000 DOP
2000 AUD78871.60000 DOP
5000 AUD197179.00000 DOP
10000 AUD394358.00000 DOP