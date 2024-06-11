Convert AUD to DOP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Australian dollars to Dominican pesos

10,000 aud
3,91,822 dop

A$1.000 AUD = $39.18 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78683.6350.9311.63157.3551.3771.354
1 GBP1.2721106.4131.1852.074200.2111.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8810.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.79111.75168.931.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 AUD39,18220 DOP
5 AUD195,91100 DOP
10 AUD391,82200 DOP
20 AUD783,64400 DOP
50 AUD1.959,11000 DOP
100 AUD3.918,22000 DOP
250 AUD9.795,55000 DOP
500 AUD19.591,10000 DOP
1000 AUD39.182,20000 DOP
2000 AUD78.364,40000 DOP
5000 AUD195.911,00000 DOP
10000 AUD391.822,00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Australian Dollar
1 DOP0,02552 AUD
5 DOP0,12761 AUD
10 DOP0,25522 AUD
20 DOP0,51044 AUD
50 DOP1,27609 AUD
100 DOP2,55218 AUD
250 DOP6,38045 AUD
500 DOP12,76090 AUD
1000 DOP25,52180 AUD
2000 DOP51,04360 AUD
5000 DOP127,60900 AUD
10000 DOP255,21800 AUD