250 Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert DKK to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 dkk
1391.73 uah

1.00000 DKK = 5.56693 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869451.1063592.03891.466851.626630.92744518.7811
1 GBP1.1501511.2725105.8611.687141.870911.066721.6016
1 USD0.903850.785855183.19151.325851.470260.8382516.9757
1 INR0.0108650.009446330.012020510.01593730.01767320.01007610.204056

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5.56693 UAH
5 DKK27.83465 UAH
10 DKK55.66930 UAH
20 DKK111.33860 UAH
50 DKK278.34650 UAH
100 DKK556.69300 UAH
250 DKK1391.73250 UAH
500 DKK2783.46500 UAH
1000 DKK5566.93000 UAH
2000 DKK11133.86000 UAH
5000 DKK27834.65000 UAH
10000 DKK55669.30000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0.17963 DKK
5 UAH0.89816 DKK
10 UAH1.79632 DKK
20 UAH3.59264 DKK
50 UAH8.98160 DKK
100 UAH17.96320 DKK
250 UAH44.90800 DKK
500 UAH89.81600 DKK
1000 UAH179.63200 DKK
2000 UAH359.26400 DKK
5000 UAH898.16000 DKK
10000 UAH1796.32000 DKK