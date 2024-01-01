amount-spellout.1000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Danish kroner

Convert UAH to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
171.14 dkk

₴1.000 UAH = kr0.1711 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Danish Krone
1 UAH0,17114 DKK
5 UAH0,85569 DKK
10 UAH1,71137 DKK
20 UAH3,42274 DKK
50 UAH8,55685 DKK
100 UAH17,11370 DKK
250 UAH42,78425 DKK
500 UAH85,56850 DKK
1000 UAH171,13700 DKK
2000 UAH342,27400 DKK
5000 UAH855,68500 DKK
10000 UAH1.711,37000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DKK5,84328 UAH
5 DKK29,21640 UAH
10 DKK58,43280 UAH
20 DKK116,86560 UAH
50 DKK292,16400 UAH
100 DKK584,32800 UAH
250 DKK1.460,82000 UAH
500 DKK2.921,64000 UAH
1000 DKK5.843,28000 UAH
2000 DKK11.686,56000 UAH
5000 DKK29.216,40000 UAH
10000 DKK58.432,80000 UAH