Danish krone to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Tajikistani somonis is currently 1,569 today, reflecting a 0.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.142% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 1,590 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,557 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.818% increase in value.