5000 Danish kroner to Cambodian riels

Convert DKK to KHR at the real exchange rate

5000 dkk
3038685 khr

1.00000 DKK = 607.73700 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1053511.0920.868615311.5431.6220611.236391.985
1 USD0.90475110.03550.785824281.851.4674610.16683.218
1 SEK0.09015510.099646410.0783128.08530.1462271.013018.29236
1 GBP1.151261.2725512.76981358.6681.8674212.9359105.899

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Cambodian Riel
1 DKK607.73700 KHR
5 DKK3038.68500 KHR
10 DKK6077.37000 KHR
20 DKK12154.74000 KHR
50 DKK30386.85000 KHR
100 DKK60773.70000 KHR
250 DKK151934.25000 KHR
500 DKK303868.50000 KHR
1000 DKK607737.00000 KHR
2000 DKK1215474.00000 KHR
5000 DKK3038685.00000 KHR
10000 DKK6077370.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Danish Krone
1 KHR0.00165 DKK
5 KHR0.00823 DKK
10 KHR0.01645 DKK
20 KHR0.03291 DKK
50 KHR0.08227 DKK
100 KHR0.16454 DKK
250 KHR0.41136 DKK
500 KHR0.82272 DKK
1000 KHR1.64545 DKK
2000 KHR3.29090 DKK
5000 KHR8.22725 DKK
10000 KHR16.45450 DKK