Danish krone to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Cambodian riels is currently 590,193 today, reflecting a -0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 600,336 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 588,658 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.621% decrease in value.