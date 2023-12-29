50 Danish kroner to Kenyan shillings

Convert DKK to KES at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
1157 kes

1.00000 DKK = 23.13450 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8686951.105491.98811.463831.621650.92986518.7247
1 GBP1.1511511.27255105.8981.685171.866871.0704221.5561
1 USD0.904650.785824183.2171.324251.467030.8411516.9393
1 INR0.0108710.009443070.012016810.01591320.0176290.01010790.203556

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kenyan Shilling
1 DKK23.13450 KES
5 DKK115.67250 KES
10 DKK231.34500 KES
20 DKK462.69000 KES
50 DKK1156.72500 KES
100 DKK2313.45000 KES
250 DKK5783.62500 KES
500 DKK11567.25000 KES
1000 DKK23134.50000 KES
2000 DKK46269.00000 KES
5000 DKK115672.50000 KES
10000 DKK231345.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Danish Krone
1 KES0.04323 DKK
5 KES0.21613 DKK
10 KES0.43225 DKK
20 KES0.86451 DKK
50 KES2.16127 DKK
100 KES4.32254 DKK
250 KES10.80635 DKK
500 KES21.61270 DKK
1000 KES43.22540 DKK
2000 KES86.45080 DKK
5000 KES216.12700 DKK
10000 KES432.25400 DKK