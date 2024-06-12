Danish krone to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Kenyan shillings is currently 18,494 today, reflecting a -0.704% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -3.058% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 19,078 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 18,403 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.000% decrease in value.