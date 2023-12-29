5 Danish kroner to Israeli new sheqels

Convert DKK to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
2,69 ils

1.00000 DKK = 0.53730 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1056511.05410.86847311.6271.6213111.219691.9827
1 USD0.9044519.997880.785453281.851.4663810.147683.1933
1 SEK0.09046460.10002110.078565428.1910.1466691.014978.32109
1 GBP1.151451.2731512.72821358.8371.8669312.9188105.918

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DKK0.53730 ILS
5 DKK2.68648 ILS
10 DKK5.37296 ILS
20 DKK10.74592 ILS
50 DKK26.86480 ILS
100 DKK53.72960 ILS
250 DKK134.32400 ILS
500 DKK268.64800 ILS
1000 DKK537.29600 ILS
2000 DKK1074.59200 ILS
5000 DKK2686.48000 ILS
10000 DKK5372.96000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Danish Krone
1 ILS1.86117 DKK
5 ILS9.30585 DKK
10 ILS18.61170 DKK
20 ILS37.22340 DKK
50 ILS93.05850 DKK
100 ILS186.11700 DKK
250 ILS465.29250 DKK
500 ILS930.58500 DKK
1000 ILS1861.17000 DKK
2000 ILS3722.34000 DKK
5000 ILS9305.85000 DKK
10000 ILS18611.70000 DKK