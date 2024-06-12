Danish krone to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0,534 today, reflecting a -0.588% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.216% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0,546 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,532 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -1.008% decrease in value.