50 Danish kroner to Honduran lempiras

Convert DKK to HNL at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
183,45 hnl

1.00000 DKK = 3.66897 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1059511.05980.86808311.7121.6210311.200691.994
1 USD0.9042110.00030.78496281.851.4657410.127683.181
1 SEK0.0904180.099997310.078489728.18420.1465691.012738.31785
1 GBP1.151971.2739512.74051359.0631.8672812.9027105.968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Honduran Lempira
1 DKK3.66897 HNL
5 DKK18.34485 HNL
10 DKK36.68970 HNL
20 DKK73.37940 HNL
50 DKK183.44850 HNL
100 DKK366.89700 HNL
250 DKK917.24250 HNL
500 DKK1834.48500 HNL
1000 DKK3668.97000 HNL
2000 DKK7337.94000 HNL
5000 DKK18344.85000 HNL
10000 DKK36689.70000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Danish Krone
1 HNL0.27256 DKK
5 HNL1.36278 DKK
10 HNL2.72556 DKK
20 HNL5.45112 DKK
50 HNL13.62780 DKK
100 HNL27.25560 DKK
250 HNL68.13900 DKK
500 HNL136.27800 DKK
1000 HNL272.55600 DKK
2000 HNL545.11200 DKK
5000 HNL1362.78000 DKK
10000 HNL2725.56000 DKK