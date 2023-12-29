5 Danish kroner to British pounds sterling

Convert DKK to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 dkk
0.58 gbp

1.00000 DKK = 0.11645 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1066511.04360.86797311.9791.6192111.286192.0088
1 USD0.9036519.979550.784375281.9131.4631610.198783.1417
1 SEK0.09055020.10020510.078594828.24910.1466161.021968.33121
1 GBP1.152111.274912.72351359.4111.8653913.0029105.997

Conversion rates Danish Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 DKK0.11645 GBP
5 DKK0.58223 GBP
10 DKK1.16447 GBP
20 DKK2.32894 GBP
50 DKK5.82235 GBP
100 DKK11.64470 GBP
250 DKK29.11175 GBP
500 DKK58.22350 GBP
1000 DKK116.44700 GBP
2000 DKK232.89400 GBP
5000 DKK582.23500 GBP
10000 DKK1164.47000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Danish Krone
1 GBP8.58762 DKK
5 GBP42.93810 DKK
10 GBP85.87620 DKK
20 GBP171.75240 DKK
50 GBP429.38100 DKK
100 GBP858.76200 DKK
250 GBP2146.90500 DKK
500 GBP4293.81000 DKK
1000 GBP8587.62000 DKK
2000 GBP17175.24000 DKK
5000 GBP42938.10000 DKK
10000 GBP85876.20000 DKK