1 British pound sterling to Danish kroner

Convert GBP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 gbp
8.58 dkk

1.00000 GBP = 8.57760 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8996583.17921.46295140.7351.322050.83681.57754
1 EUR1.11155192.45781.62614156.451.469520.930151.75351
1 INR0.01202220.010815710.01758791.691950.0158940.01006020.0189655
1 AUD0.683550.61495256.8571196.19940.9036870.5719951.07832

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Danish Krone
1 GBP8.57760 DKK
5 GBP42.88800 DKK
10 GBP85.77600 DKK
20 GBP171.55200 DKK
50 GBP428.88000 DKK
100 GBP857.76000 DKK
250 GBP2144.40000 DKK
500 GBP4288.80000 DKK
1000 GBP8577.60000 DKK
2000 GBP17155.20000 DKK
5000 GBP42888.00000 DKK
10000 GBP85776.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 DKK0.11658 GBP
5 DKK0.58292 GBP
10 DKK1.16583 GBP
20 DKK2.33166 GBP
50 DKK5.82915 GBP
100 DKK11.65830 GBP
250 DKK29.14575 GBP
500 DKK58.29150 GBP
1000 DKK116.58300 GBP
2000 DKK233.16600 GBP
5000 DKK582.91500 GBP
10000 DKK1165.83000 GBP