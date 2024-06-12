Danish krone to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 14,838 today, reflecting a 0.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.081% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 14,850 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 14,768 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.446% decrease in value.