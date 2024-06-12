Cape Verdean escudo to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Danish kroner is currently 0,067 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.097% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0,068 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,067 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.