50 Danish kroner to Bulgarian levs

Convert DKK to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
13.12 bgn

1.00000 DKK = 0.26245 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8683851.1076592.09591.466361.621150.9307118.7587
1 GBP1.1515611.27545106.0481.68851.866741.0717721.6005
1 USD0.902850.784037183.14531.323851.463590.8402516.9356
1 INR0.01085820.009429720.012027110.01592210.01760280.01010580.203687

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 DKK0.26245 BGN
5 DKK1.31223 BGN
10 DKK2.62447 BGN
20 DKK5.24894 BGN
50 DKK13.12235 BGN
100 DKK26.24470 BGN
250 DKK65.61175 BGN
500 DKK131.22350 BGN
1000 DKK262.44700 BGN
2000 DKK524.89400 BGN
5000 DKK1312.23500 BGN
10000 DKK2624.47000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Danish Krone
1 BGN3.81030 DKK
5 BGN19.05150 DKK
10 BGN38.10300 DKK
20 BGN76.20600 DKK
50 BGN190.51500 DKK
100 BGN381.03000 DKK
250 BGN952.57500 DKK
500 BGN1905.15000 DKK
1000 BGN3810.30000 DKK
2000 BGN7620.60000 DKK
5000 BGN19051.50000 DKK
10000 BGN38103.00000 DKK