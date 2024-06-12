Danish krone to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Bulgarian levs is currently 0,262 today, reflecting a 0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.016% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0,262 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,261 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.373% increase in value.