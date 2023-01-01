amount-spellout.10000 Danish kroner to Argentine pesos

Convert DKK to ARS at the real exchange rate

10000 dkk
1200190 ars

1.00000 DKK = 120.01900 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868091.1071592.05791.465811.619940.9311518.7649
1 GBP1.1519511.27535106.0431.68851.866051.0726421.6157
1 USD0.90320.784098183.14851.323951.463160.8409516.9488
1 INR0.01086270.00943010.012026710.01592270.0175970.01011380.203838

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Argentine Peso
1 DKK120.01900 ARS
5 DKK600.09500 ARS
10 DKK1200.19000 ARS
20 DKK2400.38000 ARS
50 DKK6000.95000 ARS
100 DKK12001.90000 ARS
250 DKK30004.75000 ARS
500 DKK60009.50000 ARS
1000 DKK120019.00000 ARS
2000 DKK240038.00000 ARS
5000 DKK600095.00000 ARS
10000 DKK1200190.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Danish Krone
1 ARS0.00833 DKK
5 ARS0.04166 DKK
10 ARS0.08332 DKK
20 ARS0.16664 DKK
50 ARS0.41660 DKK
100 ARS0.83320 DKK
250 ARS2.08300 DKK
500 ARS4.16601 DKK
1000 ARS8.33202 DKK
2000 ARS16.66404 DKK
5000 ARS41.66010 DKK
10000 ARS83.32020 DKK