Danish krone to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Argentine pesos is currently 130,048 today, reflecting a 0.115% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.567% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 131,247 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 129,430 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.629% decrease in value.