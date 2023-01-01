10 Djiboutian francs to Samoan talas

Convert DJF to WST at the real exchange rate

10 djf
0.15 wst

1.00000 DJF = 0.01516 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868061.106692.00551.465251.618660.9310218.7695
1 GBP1.1519911.27475105.9861.68791.864621.0725321.6215
1 USD0.903650.784468183.14251.32411.462740.841316.9614
1 INR0.01086890.009435220.012027510.01592570.01759310.01011880.204004

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Samoan Tala
1 DJF0.01516 WST
5 DJF0.07582 WST
10 DJF0.15165 WST
20 DJF0.30330 WST
50 DJF0.75824 WST
100 DJF1.51648 WST
250 DJF3.79120 WST
500 DJF7.58240 WST
1000 DJF15.16480 WST
2000 DJF30.32960 WST
5000 DJF75.82400 WST
10000 DJF151.64800 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Djiboutian Franc
1 WST65.94200 DJF
5 WST329.71000 DJF
10 WST659.42000 DJF
20 WST1318.84000 DJF
50 WST3297.10000 DJF
100 WST6594.20000 DJF
250 WST16485.50000 DJF
500 WST32971.00000 DJF
1000 WST65942.00000 DJF
2000 WST131884.00000 DJF
5000 WST329710.00000 DJF
10000 WST659420.00000 DJF