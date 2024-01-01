Convert DJF to THB at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Thai bahts today

1,000 djf
206.34 thb

Fdj1.000 DJF = ฿0.2063 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8411.4781.6250.96420.08
1 GBP1.18711.276106.5991.7541.9291.14423.825
1 USD0.930.784183.5651.3751.5120.89718.677
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Thai Baht
1 DJF0,20634 THB
5 DJF1,03171 THB
10 DJF2,06341 THB
20 DJF4,12682 THB
50 DJF10,31705 THB
100 DJF20,63410 THB
250 DJF51,58525 THB
500 DJF103,17050 THB
1000 DJF206,34100 THB
2000 DJF412,68200 THB
5000 DJF1.031,70500 THB
10000 DJF2.063,41000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Djiboutian Franc
1 THB4,84635 DJF
5 THB24,23175 DJF
10 THB48,46350 DJF
20 THB96,92700 DJF
50 THB242,31750 DJF
100 THB484,63500 DJF
250 THB1.211,58750 DJF
500 THB2.423,17500 DJF
1000 THB4.846,35000 DJF
2000 THB9.692,70000 DJF
5000 THB24.231,75000 DJF
10000 THB48.463,50000 DJF