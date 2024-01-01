Djiboutian francs to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert DJF to KZT at the real exchange rate

Fdj1.000 DJF = ₸2.539 KZT

1 EUR10.8431.07589.8391.4781.6250.96420.062
1 GBP1.18611.276106.5931.7541.9281.14423.803
1 USD0.930.784183.561.3751.5110.89718.66
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DJF2,53896 KZT
5 DJF12,69480 KZT
10 DJF25,38960 KZT
20 DJF50,77920 KZT
50 DJF126,94800 KZT
100 DJF253,89600 KZT
250 DJF634,74000 KZT
500 DJF1.269,48000 KZT
1000 DJF2.538,96000 KZT
2000 DJF5.077,92000 KZT
5000 DJF12.694,80000 KZT
10000 DJF25.389,60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Djiboutian Franc
1 KZT0,39386 DJF
5 KZT1,96931 DJF
10 KZT3,93862 DJF
20 KZT7,87724 DJF
50 KZT19,69310 DJF
100 KZT39,38620 DJF
250 KZT98,46550 DJF
500 KZT196,93100 DJF
1000 KZT393,86200 DJF
2000 KZT787,72400 DJF
5000 KZT1.969,31000 DJF
10000 KZT3.938,62000 DJF