Djiboutian franc to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 2,539 today, reflecting a 0.263% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.539% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 2,545 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2,511 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.365% increase in value.