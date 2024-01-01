Convert DJF to CHF at the real exchange rate

Djiboutian francs to Swiss francs today

1,000 djf
5.05 chf

Fdj1.000 DJF = SFr.0.005045 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07589.7871.4771.6250.96420.042
1 GBP1.18711.276106.5881.7541.9291.14423.792
1 USD0.9310.784183.5621.3751.5120.89718.652
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.223

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian franc

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Swiss Franc
1 DJF0,00505 CHF
5 DJF0,02523 CHF
10 DJF0,05045 CHF
20 DJF0,10091 CHF
50 DJF0,25226 CHF
100 DJF0,50453 CHF
250 DJF1,26132 CHF
500 DJF2,52265 CHF
1000 DJF5,04529 CHF
2000 DJF10,09058 CHF
5000 DJF25,22645 CHF
10000 DJF50,45290 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Djiboutian Franc
1 CHF198,20500 DJF
5 CHF991,02500 DJF
10 CHF1.982,05000 DJF
20 CHF3.964,10000 DJF
50 CHF9.910,25000 DJF
100 CHF19.820,50000 DJF
250 CHF49.551,25000 DJF
500 CHF99.102,50000 DJF
1000 CHF198.205,00000 DJF
2000 CHF396.410,00000 DJF
5000 CHF991.025,00000 DJF
10000 CHF1.982.050,00000 DJF