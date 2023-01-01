10 Cape Verdean escudos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert CVE to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 cve
59 xof

1.00000 CVE = 5.92062 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:05
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CVE5.92062 XOF
5 CVE29.60310 XOF
10 CVE59.20620 XOF
20 CVE118.41240 XOF
50 CVE296.03100 XOF
100 CVE592.06200 XOF
250 CVE1480.15500 XOF
500 CVE2960.31000 XOF
1000 CVE5920.62000 XOF
2000 CVE11841.24000 XOF
5000 CVE29603.10000 XOF
10000 CVE59206.20000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XOF0.16890 CVE
5 XOF0.84450 CVE
10 XOF1.68901 CVE
20 XOF3.37802 CVE
50 XOF8.44505 CVE
100 XOF16.89010 CVE
250 XOF42.22525 CVE
500 XOF84.45050 CVE
1000 XOF168.90100 CVE
2000 XOF337.80200 CVE
5000 XOF844.50500 CVE
10000 XOF1689.01000 CVE