Cape Verdean escudo to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 5.927 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.103% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 5.953 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 5.922 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.