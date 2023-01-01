1 Cape Verdean escudo to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert CVE to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 cve
6 xof

1.00000 CVE = 5.92078 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869231.1071592.05241.464041.619470.9329718.7908
1 GBP1.1504411.2737105.91.684281.863091.0733321.6175
1 USD0.903250.785114183.14361.322351.462740.8426516.9722
1 INR0.01086340.009442870.012027410.01590440.01759290.01013490.204131

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CVE5.92078 XOF
5 CVE29.60390 XOF
10 CVE59.20780 XOF
20 CVE118.41560 XOF
50 CVE296.03900 XOF
100 CVE592.07800 XOF
250 CVE1480.19500 XOF
500 CVE2960.39000 XOF
1000 CVE5920.78000 XOF
2000 CVE11841.56000 XOF
5000 CVE29603.90000 XOF
10000 CVE59207.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XOF0.16890 CVE
5 XOF0.84448 CVE
10 XOF1.68897 CVE
20 XOF3.37794 CVE
50 XOF8.44485 CVE
100 XOF16.88970 CVE
250 XOF42.22425 CVE
500 XOF84.44850 CVE
1000 XOF168.89700 CVE
2000 XOF337.79400 CVE
5000 XOF844.48500 CVE
10000 XOF1688.97000 CVE