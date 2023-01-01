10 Cape Verdean escudos to Jersey pounds

Convert CVE to JEP at the real exchange rate

10 cve
0.08 jep

1.00000 CVE = 0.00785 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8698551.1078592.11121.465131.618720.93343518.7921
1 GBP1.1496211.2736105.8921.684341.86091.0730921.6037
1 USD0.902650.785176183.14411.32251.461130.8425516.9627
1 INR0.01085640.009443550.012027310.01590610.01757350.01013360.204016

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jersey pound
1 CVE0.00785 JEP
5 CVE0.03925 JEP
10 CVE0.07850 JEP
20 CVE0.15700 JEP
50 CVE0.39249 JEP
100 CVE0.78498 JEP
250 CVE1.96245 JEP
500 CVE3.92490 JEP
1000 CVE7.84980 JEP
2000 CVE15.69960 JEP
5000 CVE39.24900 JEP
10000 CVE78.49800 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JEP127.39200 CVE
5 JEP636.96000 CVE
10 JEP1273.92000 CVE
20 JEP2547.84000 CVE
50 JEP6369.60000 CVE
100 JEP12739.20000 CVE
250 JEP31848.00000 CVE
500 JEP63696.00000 CVE
1000 JEP127392.00000 CVE
2000 JEP254784.00000 CVE
5000 JEP636960.00000 CVE
10000 JEP1273920.00000 CVE