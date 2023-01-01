100 Cape Verdean escudos to Indian rupees

Convert CVE to INR at the real exchange rate

100 cve
83,12 inr

1.00000 CVE = 0.83122 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869821.1077592.10041.465051.618690.93339518.7916
1 GBP1.1496611.27355105.8851.684331.860961.0730921.6042
1 USD0.90270.785207183.14191.322551.461240.8425516.9638
1 INR0.01085770.009444180.012027610.01590710.01757530.01013390.204034

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indian Rupee
1 CVE0.83122 INR
5 CVE4.15610 INR
10 CVE8.31220 INR
20 CVE16.62440 INR
50 CVE41.56100 INR
100 CVE83.12200 INR
250 CVE207.80500 INR
500 CVE415.61000 INR
1000 CVE831.22000 INR
2000 CVE1662.44000 INR
5000 CVE4156.10000 INR
10000 CVE8312.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 INR1.20305 CVE
5 INR6.01525 CVE
10 INR12.03050 CVE
20 INR24.06100 CVE
50 INR60.15250 CVE
100 INR120.30500 CVE
250 INR300.76250 CVE
500 INR601.52500 CVE
1000 INR1203.05000 CVE
2000 INR2406.10000 CVE
5000 INR6015.25000 CVE
10000 INR12030.50000 CVE