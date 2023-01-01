5000 Indian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert INR to CVE at the real exchange rate

5.000 inr
6.004,80 cve

1.00000 INR = 1.20096 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8688651.105891.96881.462421.617970.931118.7296
1 GBP1.1509311.2727105.851.683151.862171.0716321.5565
1 USD0.904350.785731183.16951.32251.463160.84216.9376
1 INR0.01087320.009447350.012023610.01590130.01759260.01012390.203652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 INR1.20096 CVE
5 INR6.00480 CVE
10 INR12.00960 CVE
20 INR24.01920 CVE
50 INR60.04800 CVE
100 INR120.09600 CVE
250 INR300.24000 CVE
500 INR600.48000 CVE
1000 INR1200.96000 CVE
2000 INR2401.92000 CVE
5000 INR6004.80000 CVE
10000 INR12009.60000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indian Rupee
1 CVE0.83267 INR
5 CVE4.16333 INR
10 CVE8.32666 INR
20 CVE16.65332 INR
50 CVE41.63330 INR
100 CVE83.26660 INR
250 CVE208.16650 INR
500 CVE416.33300 INR
1000 CVE832.66600 INR
2000 CVE1665.33200 INR
5000 CVE4163.33000 INR
10000 CVE8326.66000 INR