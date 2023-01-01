10 Indian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert INR to CVE at the real exchange rate

10 inr
12,01 cve

1.00000 INR = 1.20102 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868951.106191.99281.462821.618640.93116518.7369
1 GBP1.1508111.2729105.8651.683411.862741.071621.5624
1 USD0.904050.785608183.16861.32251.463380.841816.9396
1 INR0.01087040.009445960.012023810.01590140.01759530.01012160.203678

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 INR1.20102 CVE
5 INR6.00510 CVE
10 INR12.01020 CVE
20 INR24.02040 CVE
50 INR60.05100 CVE
100 INR120.10200 CVE
250 INR300.25500 CVE
500 INR600.51000 CVE
1000 INR1201.02000 CVE
2000 INR2402.04000 CVE
5000 INR6005.10000 CVE
10000 INR12010.20000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indian Rupee
1 CVE0.83262 INR
5 CVE4.16312 INR
10 CVE8.32624 INR
20 CVE16.65248 INR
50 CVE41.63120 INR
100 CVE83.26240 INR
250 CVE208.15600 INR
500 CVE416.31200 INR
1000 CVE832.62400 INR
2000 CVE1665.24800 INR
5000 CVE4163.12000 INR
10000 CVE8326.24000 INR