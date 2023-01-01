10 Cape Verdean escudos to Bulgarian levs

Convert CVE to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 cve
0.18 bgn

1.00000 CVE = 0.01765 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869511.108392.19171.465671.619490.9335518.7958
1 GBP1.1500711.2746106.0251.685591.86251.0736521.6161
1 USD0.902250.78456183.1831.322451.461240.842316.9591
1 INR0.0108470.009431730.012021710.01589810.01756660.01012590.203877

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bulgarian Lev
1 CVE0.01765 BGN
5 CVE0.08825 BGN
10 CVE0.17651 BGN
20 CVE0.35301 BGN
50 CVE0.88253 BGN
100 CVE1.76507 BGN
250 CVE4.41267 BGN
500 CVE8.82535 BGN
1000 CVE17.65070 BGN
2000 CVE35.30140 BGN
5000 CVE88.25350 BGN
10000 CVE176.50700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BGN56.65510 CVE
5 BGN283.27550 CVE
10 BGN566.55100 CVE
20 BGN1133.10200 CVE
50 BGN2832.75500 CVE
100 BGN5665.51000 CVE
250 BGN14163.77500 CVE
500 BGN28327.55000 CVE
1000 BGN56655.10000 CVE
2000 BGN113310.20000 CVE
5000 BGN283275.50000 CVE
10000 BGN566551.00000 CVE